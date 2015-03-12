UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 12 Croatia's State Statistics Bureau issued the following economic details on Thursday.
RETAIL SALES JAN DEC JAN 2014 Month-on-month change (pct) -22.4 16.0 -20.8 Year-on-year 4.0 3.5 0.4 NOTE - The Statistics bureau, in line with European Union practice, also releases seasonally adjusted indices, which show that January retail trade rose 0.8 percent month-on-month and 3.5 percent year-on-year. Croatia has been an EU member since July 2013. (Reporting by Igor Ilic in Zagreb; Editing by Larry King)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.