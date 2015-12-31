ZAGREB, Dec 31 Croatia's State Statistics Bureau issued the following economic details on Thursday. RETAIL SALES NOV OCT NOV 2014 Month-on-month change (pct) -8.5 -5.3 -10.1 Year-on-year 3.8 1.9 0.7 NOTE - The statistics bureau, in line with the European Union practice, also releases seasonally adjusted indices according to which November retail sales rose 1.1 percent month-on-month and 3.2 percent year-on-year. (Reporting by Igor Ilic in Zagreb; Editing by Alison Williams)