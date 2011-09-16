ZAGREB, Sept 16 A plan by the Croatian government to sell stakes in the national oil transport utility and a leading insurer ahead of December's general election could hurt the country's strategic interests, the centre-left opposition and analysts said on Friday.

Details emerged this week of plans by the conservative government of Prime Minister Jadranka Kosor to sell 29 percent of Croatia Osiguranje, which controls almost 40 percent of the future European Union member's insurance market, and a 10.66 percent stake in Adriatic pipeline operator Janaf.

It aims to raise some 820 million kuna ($151 million) to repay pensioners under a deal to compensate them for losses arising as a result of pension adjustments made in the 1990s.

The plan was criticised on Friday by the Social Democrat-led oppposition, which tops opinion polls ahead of the parliamentary election to be held on Dec. 4.

"A few months before the election, the government suddenly announces plans to sell, without any public debate, sizeable stakes in important companies. We urge the government to reconsider and drop this idea," said Zoran Milanovic, leader of the strongest opposition party, the Social Democrats.

"Janaf is a strategic company we need to treasure most dearly," he told a news conference.

The state would remain the majority owner of Croatia Osiguranje even after divesting a 29 percent stake.

The government, its funds and state companies currently control just under 84 percent of Janaf, with a further 11.8 percent held by oil and gas company INA, which is jointly owned by the Croatian state and Hungarian oil company MOL .

The decision to dilute the state's holdings was criticised by private energy consultant Jasminko Umicevic, who said it would undermine the Balkan state's energy independence.

"This is a bad decision. Should the government fall below 75 percent, it would considerably limit its influence and control over Janaf," Umicevic said.

"Janaf is strategic firm because it stores Croatia's oil reserves and manages oil transport. Whoever enters Janaf, MOL or the Russians, it would dent Croatia's energy independence."

($1 = 5.423 Croatian Kunas) (Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic; Additional reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Catherine Evans)