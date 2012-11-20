BUDAPEST Nov 20 Energy group MOL
denied any wrongdoing after a Croatian court on Tuesday
sentenced former Prime Minister Ivo Sanader to prison for taking
bribes from two foreign companies, including Hungary's MOL.
"This is an initial, preliminary ruling; we have many times
rejected categorically the accusations made against MOL and we
will continue to do so," MOL communications director Dora
Somlyai said in an emailed statement.
"Our intentions in acquiring our shareholding in (Croatia's)
INA, built up over many years, have always been
positive; as the largest foreign investor in Croatia we want to
contribute to make INA even more successful and profitable."
