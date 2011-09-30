ZAGREB, Sept 30 Former Croatian Prime Minister Ivo Sanader appeared in court on Friday where judges confirmed an indictment against him, paving way for the start of his trial on corruption charges dating back to the mid-1990s.

Sanader faces trial for abuse of office, accused of taking bribes in 1995 to facilitate a loan by Austrian bank Hypo Alpe Adria to Croatia when he was deputy foreign minister.

Prosecutor Tamara Laptos said the Zagreb county court would now set the date for the first trial hearing, according to state news agency Hina.

Sanader, who was driven from prison to the court under heavy police security, has already denied any wrongdoing.

Friday's session was closed to the public.

The process against the man who led the ex-Yugoslav republic from 2004 to 2009, is part of an anti-corruption campaign which Sanader's hand-picked successor, Jadranka Kosor, carried out to help meet criteria to join the European Union in 2013.

Sanader is the most senior state official to answer corruption charges since Croatia gained independence from Yugoslavia in 1991. He has been held in a Zagreb prison since Austria extradited him in early July.

The former prime minister, who lived in Austria before the collapse of the former Yugoslavia, was the deputy foreign minister in early 1995 when the Croatian government took a loan worth 140 million Austrian schilling from Hypo bank.

He is accused of taking a provision worth 3.6 million Croatian kuna ($646,000) for helping the loan deal and for facilitating the bank's access to the Croatian market.

At the time Croatia was still fighting its war for independence from federal Yugoslavia and its access to foreign financial markets was difficult and expensive.

Sanader has also been indicted for allegedly taking bribes worth 10 million euros ($13.6 million) from Hungary's energy group MOL in exchange for allowing MOL a dominant position in Croatia's oil and gas group INA . The court's decision on that indictment is still pending.

There are four more ongoing investigations against Sanader, the biggest one related to allegedly creating and using slush funds for his former conservative HDZ party.

Croatia's anti-graft drive remains under scrutiny from Brussels even though the Kosor government completed accession talks in June. ($1 = 0.733 euros) ($1 = 5.571 Croatian Kunas) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Sophie Hares)