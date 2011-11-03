ZAGREB Nov 3 Former Croatian Prime Minister Ivo
Sanader dismissed "with indignation" charges that he took a
bribe from Austria's Hypo Bank in 1995, at the start of his
corruption and war profiteering trial in Zagreb on Thursday.
"I reject with indignation and disdain the accusations of
war profiteering. I never asked for or received a bribe for the
loan our foreign ministry took from the Austrian bank," Sanader
told the Zagreb county court.
Sanader, dressed in a dark suit and looking fully composed,
said he was only an agent for the ministry in talks with Hypo
Bank.
To underscore his claims, Sanader told the court Austrian
prosecutors investigating malpractice at Hypo Bank had called
him as a witness and not as a suspect.
Prosecutors accuse him of taking a bribe of 3.6 million
kuna ($665,000) in 1995 to facilitate a loan worth 140 million
Austrian shillings (around $14 million) by Austrian bank Hypo
Alpe Adria to Croatia. In return, Hypo was to get a privileged
status in Croatia.
At the time Sanader was deputy foreign minister, Croatia was
fighting a war for independence from federal Yugoslavia and no
foreign banks operated in its market.
The process against the man who led the former Yugoslav
republic from 2004 to 2009 is part of an anti-corruption
campaign which his hand-picked successor Jadranka Kosor has
launched to help meet criteria to join the European Union in
2013.
The trial started last week but was immediately adjourned
because of Sanader's health problems.
Sanader is the most senior state official to answer
corruption charges since Croatia gained independence from
Yugoslavia in 1991. He has been held in a Zagreb prison since
Austria extradited him in early July.
Sanader has also been indicted for allegedly taking bribes
worth 10 million euros ($13.5 million) from Hungarian energy
group MOL in exchange for allowing MOL a dominant
position in Croatia's oil and gas group INA . The
court's decision on that indictment is still pending.
There are four more current investigations against Sanader,
the biggest related to his alleged creation and use of slush
funds for his former party HDZ. He has denied any wrongdoing.
State prosecutors have also started investigating the entire
HDZ party.
Croatia's anti-graft drive remains under scrutiny from
Brussels although the Kosor government completed accession talks
in June.
(Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic; editing by Andrew Roche)