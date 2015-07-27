China Jan-Feb industrial profits surge 31.5 pct y/y
BEIJING, March 27 China's industrial profits rose a combined 31.5 percent in January and February from the same period a year earlier, the National Statistics Bureau said in a statement on Monday.
ZAGREB, July 27 Croatia's Constitutional Court has ordered a retrial of ex-Prime Minister Ivo Sanader after he successfully appealed against the guilty verdict handed down on corruption charges.
He was found guilty of taking a bribe from Hungarian oil group MOL in exchange for allowing it a dominant position in Croatian oil firm INA.
"The court has accepted the appeal and annulled the verdict," the court said on its website, citing procedural errors. It added the case would be returned to the Zagreb county court for a retrial.
Last year, Croatia's Supreme court confirmed Sanader's guilty verdict but cut his prison term to eight and a half years. Sanader and Hungary's MOL, which owns just under 50 percent of INA, have denied any wrongdoing. (Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic; Editing by Alison Williams)
LONDON, March 24 No evidence has emerged of cheating on the OPEC/non-OPEC production agreement so far. But Goodhart's Law is a reminder traders should expect countries to try to circumvent any target once it has been chosen.