ZAGREB Dec 16 Croatia's former Prime
Minister Ivo Sanader, on trial for corruption, was released from
custody on bail of $2.2 million on Friday after more than a
year, but ordered not to leave the capital Zagreb without court
permission.
The bail of 12.6 million kuna ($2.2 million), comprises
300,000 euros ($390,000) in cash and a mortgage guarantee on
property owned by his wife and friends. His release was in line
with this month's Constitutional Court ruling he should no
longer be detained.
"All preconditions for Sanader's release have been met. In
case of his escape the state would take over the offered bail,"
Zagreb county court spokesman, Kresimir Devcic, was quoted as
saying by state news agency Hina.
Sanader also had to deposit his passport with the court. He
was arrested last December in Austria and extradited to Croatia
in July.
"I'm happy I will now be together again with my family. Now
I want to focus on proving my innocence," Sanader told reporters
after leaving a prison in Zagreb.
CORRUPTION CHARGES
The Zagreb county court is trying Sanader on two counts of
corruption and recently indicted him on another corruption
allegation. Two other separate investigations against the man
who led Croatia in 2004-2009 are going on.
He is on trial for allegedly taking bribes to facilitate a
loan by Austrian bank Hypo Alpe Adria to Croatia when he was
deputy foreign minister in 1995 and for securing Hungarian
energy group MOL a dominant position in Croatia's oil
concern INA in 2008.
He is also indicted, together with his former conservative
HDZ party, for allegedly creating slush funds for the party.
Sanader, who denies any wrongdoing, quit the government
unexpectedly and without explanation in the summer of 2009.
His hand-picked successor, Jadranka Kosor, then launched an
anti-graft campaign which helped Zagreb complete European Union
entry talks. Croatia is set to join the EU in July of 2013.
($1 = 5.7777 Croatian kunas)
($1 = 0.7694 euros)
(Reporting by Igor Ilic)