ZAGREB Nov 10 - Croatia is investigating
the head of Hungarian oil group MOL, Zsolt Hernadi, as
a suspect in a corruption case against Croatia's ex-Prime
Minister Ivo Sanader, prosecutors said on Thursday.
The indictment accuses Sanader of agreeing with Hernadi in
2008 to do everything necessary to secure MOL an unjustifiably
dominant position in Croatian oil firm INA in exchange
for 10 million euros.
MOL, Sanader and Hernadi have all dismissed the accusations
as false and Sanader pleaded not guilty at the Zagreb county
court on Thursday.
MOL spokesman Domokos Szollar said by phone from Budapest:
"MOL categorically rejects and denies all accusations. We have
no information whatsoever about any investigation against MOL or
MOL's officials in Croatia or Hungary."
It was the first time Croatia has publicly confirmed Hernadi
was a suspect, which had been reported in newspapers.
Prosecutors have asked Hungary's assistance to question Hernadi
but the request was turned down.
"That is why we could not indict (Hernadi). The rules are
such that a suspect must be interrogated before an indictment is
raised. But the investigation against him is continuing,"
prosecutor Tamara Laptos told the court
"In this process, he (Hernadi) still has the status of a
suspect," Laptos said.
Sanader's counsel Cedo Prodanovic said the defence would
propose Hernadi as its own witness to directly refute all
allegations.
MOL owns 47.46 percent of INA and holds an option for a
further 1.6 percent. The Croatian government owns 44.84 percent.
Last year MOL failed in its attempt to become the majority
owner.
Hungary launched its own investigation into the bribery
allegation but has not named any suspects yet.
The indictment claims Sanader, who stepped down unexpectedly
in mid-2009, had received half of the 10 million euros through
two companies a friend of his set up in Cyprus and Switzerland.
The money was paid out for "consulting services".
"The remaining 5 million were paid in a still undetermined
way," Laptos said.
The Zagreb court this week merged the INA case with another
one, in which Sanader is accused of allegedly taking a
commission for a bank loan to the Croatian government in 1995.
Sanader is the highest official indicted for corruption
since Croatia gained independence in 1991. He has been held in a
prison in Zagreb since Austria extradited him in early July.
The anti-graft police and prosecutors are conducting three
more separate investigations against Sanader, including one into
creating slush funds for his former HDZ party.
Tackling corruption is a key requirement of Croatia's EU
membership, and Zagreb remains under scrutiny from Brussels
pending entry to the bloc, set for 2013.
Croatia completed its European Union entry talks in June and
its entry date is set for July 1, 2013. Sanader's successor
Jadranka Kosor launched a wide anti-graft drive as part of entry
requirements.
(Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic)