ZAGREB, June 13 Croatia's Supreme Court has
confirmed the guilty verdict against former Prime Minister Ivo
Sanader for taking a bribes from Hungarian oil group MOL
in exchange for allowing it a dominant position in
Croatian oil firm INA.
The ruling, which may serve as a legal basis for Croatia to
seek an annulment of a shareholders' agreement reached by Zagreb
and MOL in 2009, was confirmed by Zagreb county court spokesman
Kresimir Devcic.
"The Supreme Court has modified the original verdict to
eight years and six months," Devic told the state radio. Sanader
was originally sentenced to 10 years in prison.
