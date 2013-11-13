ZAGREB Nov 13 Sberbank, Russia's biggest lender, wants to increase its lending in Croatia, especially to corporate borrowers to help the new European Union member revive its economy, the state-controlled bank said on Wednesday.

"We are prepared to support Croatia's economy, capital investments and trade flow, not only in Russia but also in other markets," Sberbank's deputy chairman Sergey Gorkov said after signing a new cooperation agreement with Croatia's state-owned development bank HBOR on corporate lending.

Following the agreement officials from the two banks said they were already preparing financial support for three projects worth a total of 190 million euros ($255 million).

Croatia, which joined the EU in July, has had five years without growth and is struggling to improve exports and attract foreign investments. Bank lending to businesses has shrunk considerably since 2008 as economy went downhill and risk aversion increased.

Croatia's regular trade deficits are only partly offset by revenues from tourism.

The cooperation pact aims to enhance mutual investments in Croatia and Russia, but also Croatia's exports to other countries of the former Soviet Union and Turkey, the banking officials said.

Sberbank currently has a little over 2 percent of the banking market in Croatia. ($1=0.7442 euros) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Greg Mahlich)