ZAGREB Jan 23 Croatian lawmakers on Friday approved a government proposal to fix the exchange rate of the Swiss franc at 6.39 kuna for the next 12 months, in line with the rate before the Swiss National Bank last week abandoned its cap on the currency.

The move is designed to provide some respite for some 60,000 Croatians who took loans in the early 2000s denominated in Swiss francs, and have seen their instalments soar with the rising value of the franc. (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Writing by Matt Robinson)