ZAGREB, July 26 Croatia's biggest telecom operator, T-HT , suffered a six percent fall in revenues in the first half compared to a year earlier in the face of an economic slowdown and it said it expected the decline to continue.

T-HT revenues in the six months to June 30 dropped to 3.65 billion kuna ($589 million) and net profit fell 2.5 percent to 808 million kuna, the company said on Thursday.

"T-HT has not been immune to the impact of competitive pressures and the persistent economic slowdown, with no end to rising unemployment, wage deflation, lower investment and increasing payment arrears in the corporate sector," T-HT's Chief Executive, Ivica Mudrinic, said in a statement.

T-HT is majority owned by Deutsche Telekom.

T-HT said it had kept costs under control, but that revenues were likely to continue falling given the downbeat economic outlook. Last year, its revenues fell 3.6 percent year-on-year.

Croatia, scheduled to join the European Union in July 2013, has suffered three successive years of recession and most analysts forecast another contraction in 2012.

T-HT has more than 1.2 million landline customers and some 2.4 million mobile subscribers in the country of 4.4 million people.

Its main local competitors are Vipnet, owned by Telekom Austria and Sweden's Tele2. ($1 = 6.1961 Croatian kunas) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Matthew Tostevin)