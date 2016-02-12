ZAGREB Feb 12 Hrvatski Telekom :

* Croatia's biggest telecoms operator Hrvatski Telekom , which is 51 percent owned by Deutsche Telekom , announced on Friday that it will lay off 220 employees by March 31, 2016.

* Hrvatski said the job losses are part of an ongoing restructuring effort to secure further growth.

* An average severence payment per employee amounts to 230,000 kuna ($33,976) ($1 = 6.7695 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by David Goodman)