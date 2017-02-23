ZAGREB, Feb 23 Hrvatski Telekom , which
is 51 percent owned by Deutsche Telekom :
* HT says its 2016 revenues rose 0.7 percent year-on-year to
6.97 billion kuna ($989.72 million), while its net profit was
1.0 percent higher at 934 million kuna
* Proposed dividend payment is worth 6 kuna per share which
would in total amount to a payment of 491.3 million kuna, or 54
percent of the annual profit
* Expects 2017 revenues roughly at the same level as last
year, while overall investments will be moderately lower than
last year's 1.61 billion kuna.
* CEO Davor Tomaskovic says HT will continue eyeing
opportunities for regional acquisitions (in the Balkans) after
acquiring Montenegro's Crnogorski Telekom early this year
($1 = 7.0424 kuna)
(Reporting by Igor Ilic. Editing by Jane Merriman)