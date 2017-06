ZAGREB, April 28 Hrvatski Telekom , which is 51 percent owned by Deutsche Telekom : * HT says its first-quarter revenue was up 8.7 percent at 1.8 billion kuna ($264 million), while its net profit was 9.5 percent higher at 149 million kuna * CEO Davor Tomaskovic says integration of Montenegro's Crnogorski Telekom , which HT acquired last year, had a positive impact on the results of HT ($1 = 6.8288 kuna) (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Greg Mahlich)