ZAGREB, June 17 Croatia is set to open an
international tender for on-shore exploration of gas and oil in
the Drava river basin and the east of the country next month,
Economy Minister Ivan Vrdoljak said on Tuesday.
"I expect the first round of the forthcoming on-shore gas
and oil exploration tenders in the second half of July,"
Vrdoljak told an energy conference in Zagreb.
The government hopes that a drive to boost its energy
independence will help economic recovery. Croatia, which joined
the EU last July, is likely to suffer a sixth recession in a row
this year.
Vrdoljak said another round of on-shore tenders could most
probably be expected in the autumn and in 2015, and would focus
more on central and southern parts of the newest European Union
member.
Croatia is currently running an international tender for
off-shore Adriatic gas and oil exploration, which is open until
early November.
Vrdoljak said there was considerable interest from more than
40 companies for Adriatic oil and gas exploration.
Officials declined to say the names of any interested firms
citing legal limitations, but local media said that among the
potential bidders could be international firms such as Gazprom
and Lukoil from Russia, Exxon from the U.S.,
France's Total or Germany's RWE.
The first exploration contracts are expected to be signed
early next year, Vrdoljak said.
Croatia satisfies 60-65 percent of its gas needs and around
70 percent of electricity consumption from its own production.
Vrdoljak said Croatia would get its own electricity bourse
next month. Meanwhile the government expects to sign a contract
for building a new block of a major thermal plant in the
northern Adriatic by the end of the year.
