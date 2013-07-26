ZAGREB, July 26 First-half net profits at T-HT , Croatia's biggest telecoms operator, declined by nearly a third to 570 million Croatian kuna ($101 million) due the country's economic recession, the company said on Friday.

T-HT, which is majority-owned by Deutsche Telekom, posted a 5.9 percent fall in revenues of 3.4 billion kuna.

"Protracted recession, regulatory measures and more intense market competition have had an impact on revenues," the company said in a statement.

Croatia, which joined the European Union this month, is in its fifth year of recession and has been warned by the European Commission about its rising debt and deficit levels.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell nearly 18 percent to 1.36 billion kuna through June, T-Ht said.

T-HT has some 1.3 million landline customers and some 2.3 million mobile subscribers in the country of 4.4 million people.

Its main local competitors are Vipnet, owned by Telekom Austria and Sweden's Tele2. ($1 = 5.6686 Croatian kunas) (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Greg Mahlich)