ZAGREB Jan 17 Russian state-owned oil
group Zarubezhneft is set to invest 1 billion euros ($1.27
billion) over the next five years into energy projects in
Croatia as part of its Balkan-wide expansion, its General
Manager Nikolay Brunich said on Tuesday.
As part of its plans, Zarubezhneft is seeking to build an
oil and gas pipeline stretching from Slavonski Brod in eastern
Croatia to the Adriatic island of Krk where the Croatian
state-run pipeline operator Janaf has oil storage
capacities, he told a news conference to announce the plans.
The pipeline will also pass through the northern Bosnian
town of Brod, where Zarubezhneft operates an oil refinery, and
the Croatian capital Zagreb. It is aimed at increasing exports
of oil and derivatives both from Brod and Croatia's Sisak
refineries.
Brunich also said that Zarubezhneft was willing to invest
into expansion of infrastructure capacities belonging to
Croatia's state-owned oil pipeline operator Janaf, which are now
only partially used.
He said the company may join Janaf in a future exploration
of oil and gas in continental Croatia. Zarubezhneft set aside
100 million euros for those activities.
Croatia's previous government called a tender for
concessions to explore oil and gas, but the new government that
took office in December cancelled it. Chances are it will
re-open it this year, as well as a concession for Adriatic
seabed exploration.
"We are looking forward to a new tender for concession for
exploration at nine locations," Brunich told reporters.
Zarubezhneft has already expressed interest in taking over
Austrian oil and gas group OMV AG's petrol stations in
Croatia and Bosnia as it moves away from refining and retail to
focus on exploration and production.
OMV operates 63 retail units in Croatia and holds a 13
percent market share there, while in Bosnia it runs 13 units and
has an 8 percent market share.
($1 = 0.7891 euros)
(Reporting By Maja Zuvela; editing by Igor Ilic and Keiron
Henderson)