ZAGREB, March 7 State-owned carrier
Croatia Airlines will likely have to cancel 30 flights, or
around half its schedule, during a planned 24-hour strike by
most employees due to start 0500 GMT Thursday.
CA's website (www.croatiaairlines.com) said on Wednesday it
will operate 26 flights during the strike -- a local law obliges
CA to keep operating some flights during a strike.
"Management will issue a statement regarding the strike
later today," spokesman Davor Janusic told Reuters.
CA, the only Croatian airliner and a major operator for
holidaymakers and businessmen heading for the Adriatic coast, is
a member of Star Alliance global airline network.
Employees at four of the six unions represented at the
carrier are protesting about the outcome of talks over rights
defined in the collective agreement, and also about poor
management resulting in losses and indebtedness.
CA posted a 2011 net loss of 75.8 million kuna ($13
million), narrower than its 2010 loss, while passenger numbers
rose 15 percent. Management has said its planned to reach
profitability in 2013.
($1 = 5.7607 Croatian kunas)
(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Dan Lalor)