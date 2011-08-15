(Follows alerts)

Aug 15 Crocodile Gold Corp slashed its full-year production forecast and said production cost would be higher than expected.

The company expects to mine 77,500-82,500 ounces of gold this year at a cash cost of $1,150-$1,250 per ounce. It had previously forecast production of 85,000-100,000 ounces at a cash cost of $875-$975 per ounce.

The company's second-quarter net income was $1.2 million, or breakeven per share, compared with a loss of $5.3 million, or 3 cents a share, last year.

Crocodile Gold Corp produced 20,200 ounces of gold at an average realized price of $1,495 per ounce in the quarter.

Shares of the Toronto-based company closed at 66 Canadian cents on Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)