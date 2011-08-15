(Follows alerts)
Aug 15 Crocodile Gold Corp slashed its
full-year production forecast and said production cost would be
higher than expected.
The company expects to mine 77,500-82,500 ounces of gold
this year at a cash cost of $1,150-$1,250 per ounce. It had
previously forecast production of 85,000-100,000 ounces at a
cash cost of $875-$975 per ounce.
The company's second-quarter net income was $1.2 million, or
breakeven per share, compared with a loss of $5.3 million, or 3
cents a share, last year.
Crocodile Gold Corp produced 20,200 ounces of gold at an
average realized price of $1,495 per ounce in the quarter.
Shares of the Toronto-based company closed at 66 Canadian
cents on Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)