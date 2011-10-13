(Follows alerts)

Oct 13 Canadian miner Crocodile Gold Corp said on Thursday it found more high-grade gold at its Union Reefs project in Australia, and said it would continue drilling through the wet season to expand the resource base.

The miner said drilling at the Crosscourse deposit returned an average gold grade of 1.81 grammes a tonne.

Last month, the company extracted the first ore from its Cosmo underground mine in Australia on time and budget, and said it expects the mine to reach full output in the second-half of next year.

Shares of the Toronto-based company closed at 60 Canadian cents on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Amruta Sabnis in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)