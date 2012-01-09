Jan 9 Canadian miner Crocodile Gold Corp
is in talks with Luxor Group for an offer that is
higher than the C$121 million ($117.87 million) the private
equity firm made in December.
The board is also looking at alternatives to the bid and
asked its shareholders to defer from tendering their shares to
New York-based Luxor's offer.
On Dec. 27, Luxor offered to buy up to 215.4 million shares
of Crocodile at 56 Canadian cents apiece. Crocodile had
responded by calling Luxor's bid illegal under its shareholder's
rights plan and had sought more time to decide on the offer.
($1 = 1.0266 Canadian dollars)
