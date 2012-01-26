(Follows alerts)

Jan 26 Canada's Crocodile Gold Corp expects a 12 percent to 19 percent rise in 2012 production as its flagship Cosmo mine in Australia is expected to contribute more than 70 percent of the total output.

The company, which has agreed to sell a majority stake to Luxor Capital Group, expects 2012 production at 75,000-85,000 ounces of gold at a cash cost of $1,100-$1,300 per ounce.

This is compared with the lowered 2011 target of 66,000-69,000 ounces at $1,400-$1,500 per ounce.

In November, Crocodile had cut its 2011 output view from 85,000-100,000 ounces, with a cash cost of $875-$975 per ounce, due to lower grades and delayed operations at the Cosmos mine. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)