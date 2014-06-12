PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 14
March 14 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Changes deal value to Canadian dollar after company's clarification)
June 12 Canadian oil and gas producer Long Run Exploration Ltd said it would buy Crocotta Energy Inc for about C$357 million ($329 million), including debt.
Under the terms of the deal, Long Run will acquire Crocotta's Edson Cardium and Bluesky assets in Edmonton, Alberta.
The deal includes the assumption of about $115 million in debt.
Long Run said the deal would allow it to add about 7,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in natural gas and light oil production.
The Calgary, Alberta-based company also raised its average production forecast for 2014 to 32,100 boe/d from its earlier range of 25,500-26,500 boe/d. It increased its average production forecast for 2015 to 43,200 boe/d after the deal.
The deal follows Long Run's acquisition of natural gas assets in Alberta from Crew Energy Inc in April for about C$225 million or about $206 million at the time the deal was announced.
The boards of directors of both companies have approved the deal.
Long Run shares closed at C$5.63 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday, while shares of Crocotta Energy closed at C$4.16. ($1 = 1.0852 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting By Narottam Medhora in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)
March 14 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.