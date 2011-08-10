(Follows alerts)
Aug 10 Canadian oil and natural gas company
Crocotta Energy Inc posted a second-quarter profit on
higher production and said it is on target to meet or exceed its
prior forecast for the third quarter.
For the April-June quarter, the company's net income was
C$374,000, compared with a loss of C$1.3 million, a year ago.
Funds from operations were C$6.9 million, or 8 Canadian
cents a share, up from C$2.5 million, or 4 Canadian cents a
share, last year.
Production rose 23 percent to 3,012 barrels of oil
equivalent per day (boe/d) due to higher drilling at the Edson
field in west central Alberta.
Revenue was up 59 percent to C$12.3 million.
In the second quarter, oil, natural gas liquids and natural
gas royalties increased 46 percent to C$1.7 million.
Per unit production cost was C$8.87 per barrel of oil
equivalent, down from C$9.64 per barrel of oil equivalent, in
the year-ago period.
Shares of the Calgary, Alberta-based company closed at
C$2.60 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)