Nov 9 Canada's Crocotta Energy Inc
swung to a third-quarter profit helped by a rise in oil and
natural gas production and said it expects to exit the year with
higher production than expected.
Crocotta, which operates primarily in west-central Alberta
and northeast British Columbia, raised its exit production
outlook to 5,500-6,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d)
from 4,500 boe/d.
The Calgary, Alberta-based company's third-quarter
production sequentially rose 33 percent to 4,002 boe/d.
It posted net earnings of C$5.5 million, or 7 Canadian cents
a share, compared with a loss of C$2 million, or 3 Canadian
cents a share, a year ago.
Oil and natural gas sales rose to C$14.8 million.
Shares of the company closed at C$3.16 on Tuesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)