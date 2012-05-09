May 9 Canada's Crocotta Energy Inc
reported a narrower first-quarter loss, helped by a rise in oil
and natural gas production and lower costs.
Crocotta's net loss narrowed to C$293,000 from C$4.4 million
a year ago.
Production rose to 6,752 barrels of oil equivalent per day
(boe/d) from 2,274 boe/d.
Oil and natural gas sales for the company, which operates
primarily in west-central Alberta and northeast British
Columbia, rose to C$20.14 million from C$7.5 million.
Shares of the Calgary, Alberta-based company closed at
C$2.15 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)