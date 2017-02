April 25 Shoemaker Crocs Inc posted a rise in quarterly results, helped by strong demand in Asia and Americas.

First-quarter net income rose to $28.3 million, or 31 cents per share, from $21.5 million, or 24 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 19.9 percent to $271.8 million. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Anil D'Silva)