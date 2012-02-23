MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 19
DUBAI, Feb 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Q4 EPS $0.06 vs est $0.04
* Q4 rev $203.7 mln vs est $205.3 mln
* Sees FY12 EPS $0.24-$0.26 vs est $0.30
* Sees FY12 rev $263-$268 mln vs est $268.7 mln
* Shares down 10 pct
Feb 23 Crocs Inc posted quarterly sales below Wall Street expectations and forecast a weaker-than-expected first quarter, sending the footwear maker's shares down more than 10 percent after the bell.
For the first quarter, the company expects earnings of 24 to 26 cents a share. Analysts on average were expecting 30 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Fourth-quarter net income rose to $5.6 million, or 6 cents a share, from $4.7 million, or 5 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 14 percent to $203.7 million.
Analysts on average had expected earning of 4 cents a share on revenue of $205.3 million.
Shares of Crocs, which closed at $20.42 on Thursday on the Nasdaq, were down 10 percent at $18.21 after the bell. (Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
Feb 18 An explosion and fire at an oil refinery in Torrance, California, on Saturday forced the partial shutdown of the plant, leading oil traders to expect a spike this week in West Coast gasoline prices.
GUAYAQUIL/QUITO, Feb 18 A former oil minister's accusations that Ecuador's leftist government is involved in graft at state-run Petroecuador is raising the ire of voters as the ruling party seeks to extend its 10-year hold on power in a presidential election on Sunday.