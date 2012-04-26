* Q1 pretax profit rises 7 pct to 65.1 mln stg

April 26 British chemical maker Croda International Plc's first-quarter profit rose 7 percent helped by growth at its consumer care and performance technologies divisions.

The company, which caters to cosmetics, healthcare, agriculture and homecare markets, said its quarterly results represented a strong start to the year.

Croda, which also makes additives, lubricants, polymers, and coatings, said it reported its highest ever quarterly sales and profit in both consumer care and performance technologies units.

January-March pretax profit rose to 65.1 million pounds from 60.7 million pounds a year ago.

Revenue grew 4.7 percent to 291 million pounds.

The FTSE 100 company, which counts P&G, Unilever , L'Oreal and Estee Lauder among it clients, said sales from its core consumer care division rose 9 percent during the quarter.

Revenue from its performance technologies unit grew about 3 percent, while revenue from industrial chemicals fell 12 percent.

The company recently split its industrial specialties division into performance technologies and industrial chemicals.

The company said raw material costs had started to rise and price hikes were passed on to a number of product areas from April. Over 70 percent of the company's raw materials are renewable materials.

Shares of the company, which was included in the blue-chip FTSE 100 index last month, closed at 2258 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)