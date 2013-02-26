Pubs operator JD Wetherspoon sees slower sales, warns on taxes
March 10 British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.
Feb 26 British specialty chemicals maker Croda International Plc reported a 6.6 percent rise in full-year profit, riding on growth at its consumer care business, its biggest revenue contributor.
Pretax profit rose to 253.2 million pounds ($382.6 million) in 2012, from 237.5 million pounds a year earlier.
Revenue grew 2.3 percent to 1.05 billion pounds.
Analysts on average expected 251.6 million pounds in pretax profit and 1.07 billion pounds in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
March 10 British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.
* CEO Stuart Vann says "not willing to chase rates down" in home insurance on price comparison websites.
LONDON, March 10 British annuity provider JRP posted an above-forecast 58 percent rise in 2016 operating profit to 164 million pounds ($199.34 million) on Friday, the first results since the company was formed through the merger of two rival insurers.