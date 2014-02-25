Investment banks ditch the diet and look to expand - study
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study
Feb 25 British specialty chemical maker Croda International Plc said it expects currency translation to have an adverse impact on profit growth in 2014.
However, the company said it still expected to achieve constant currency sales and profit growth in 2014.
The company, which makes chemicals used in personal care, crop care and home care products, said adjusted pretax profit for the year ended Dec. 31 increased 5.4 percent to 251.4 million pounds ($418.09 million).
Revenue increased 2.4 percent to 1.077 billion pounds. Analysts on average expected full-year revenue of 1.079 billion pounds according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.