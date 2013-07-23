* H1 pretax profit from cont. ops up 6 pct to 133.1 mln stg
* H1 sales up 1 pct at 562.7 mln stg
* Performance Tech division sales hurt by weak European auto
market
* Shares fall 3 pct
July 23 Croda International Plc
reported an improved profit in the first half, but growth was
held back by the British speciality chemical maker's exposure to
the European auto market and lower sales at its crop care
business.
For the six months ended June 30, Croda reported a 6 percent
increase in pretax profit from continuing operations as the
company sold higher-margin products across its businesses
.
Croda, which makes chemicals used in personal care and home
care products as well as in lubricants and coatings, said lower
interest rates, lower borrowing and reduced pension funding
interest also propped up profit during the first half.
"Croda's interim results are in-line compared to consensus
but slightly disappointing in our opinion," Canaccord Genuity
analyst Alicia Forry said in a note. The brokerage has a "sell"
rating on the stock.
Total Sales rose marginally to 562.7 million pounds ($864.84
million). Sales in its performance technologies division, which
serves the auto market, fell slightly, hurt by continued
weakness in the European automotive sector.
Sales at its crop care business were also lower as a result
of a late start to the corn planting season. The crop care
division makes chemicals that go into pesticides, fungicides and
insecticides and is a part of Croda's key consumer care unit.
However, Croda said the decline in crop care sales had
bottomed and that it expects both the crop care division and the
performance technologies division to return to growth for the
rest of the year.
"Given the improvement in demand trends along with positive
margin mix, we expect Croda to meet consensus expectations and
do not expect any change to consensus estimates for 2013,"
Berenberg analyst Jaideep Pandya wrote in a note.
Shares in the FTSE-100 company were down 3 percent at 2,495
pence at 0926 GMT on the London Stock Exchange. They have risen
8 percent so far this year.