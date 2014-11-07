Investment banks ditch the diet and look to expand - study
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study
Nov 7 Speciality chemicals maker Croda International Plc posted a 6.4 percent fall in third-quarter profit, hurt by adverse currency movements and currency transaction costs.
The company, which is reported to have seen deal interest from the likes of Germany's Evonik Industries AG and U.S.-listed Dupont, said revenue fell 3.3 percent to 259 million pounds. At constant currency, revenue was up 4 percent.
Croda said adjusted operating profit fell to 58.1 million pounds ($92 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30, from 62.1 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.6315 British pound) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.