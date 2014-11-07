* Third-quarter revenue at constant currency rises 4 pct

* Croda's growth ahead of some peers and customers - analyst

* CEO says not seen any offer approaches yet

* Shares rise as much as 6.6 pct (Adds CEO, analyst comments, details, background; share movement)

By Esha Vaish

Nov 7 Speciality chemicals maker Croda International Plc posted a 4 percent rise in revenue at constant currency, marking its strongest performance in several quarters, as it saw improved sales trends in both its core markets.

Shares in the company, whose customers include Unilever Plc , L'Oreal SA and Procter & Gamble Co, rose as much as 6.6 percent in morning trade on Friday. The stock featured among the top percentage gainers on London's FTSE-250 Midcap Index.

Croda's Chief Executive Steve Foots told analysts on a conference call that the company had not seen any approaches yet. He was responding to speculations that Croda was being eyed by the likes of Germany's Evonik Industries AG and U.S.-listed Dupont.

"We would not be surprised to see Croda ultimately fall victim to a larger global group but the timing of a takeover remains virtually impossible to predict," said James Tetley, an analyst at brokerage N+1 Singer.

Despite the strong underlying growth, Croda said reported revenue fell 3.3 percent to 259 million pounds ($410 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30.

Third-quarter adjusted operating profit fell 6.4 percent to 58.1 million pounds, hurt by adverse currency movements and currency transaction costs.

"This is Croda's strongest performance in seven quarters, and bucks the recent trends highlight by peers like Givaudan and customers like L'Oreal," Morgan Stanley analyst Paul Walsh said, keeping his "overweight" rating on the stock.

Earlier this week, L'Oreal's third-quarter sales came in below analyst expectations, reflecting the maker of Lancome perfume and Garnier shampoo slowest sales growth since 2009.

Analyst Walsh said Croda's sales growth had also sailed past the levels reported by flavours and fragrances makers Givaudan and Symrise AG.

Constant currency revenue at consumer care - Croda's largest unit that supplies chemicals for products ranging from sun care to nutrition - rose 4.2 percent to 140.7 million pounds in the quarter, lifted by strong demand from healthcare customers and the first sales of pharmaceutical grade Omega-3.

At its performance technologies unit, strong sales in Asia helped revenue at constant currency grow by 8.2 percent to 90.1 million pounds. The unit provides chemicals used in engine oils, industry sealants and printing inks.

Citing the positive growth at Croda's core units and "more favourable than previously anticipated foreign exchange movements", JP Morgan Cazenove analysts lifted their full-year 2014 pretax profit forecast by 1 percent to 236 million pounds.

The brokerage raised its price target on Croda's stock to 2300 pence from 2250 pence - ahead of the mean target price of 2314 pence analysts have on the stock, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Shares in the company were up 4.6 percent at 2358 pence at 0937 GMT. ($1 = 0.6315 British pound) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)