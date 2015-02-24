Feb 24 Specialty chemicals maker Croda
International Plc reported a 6.4 percent fall in
full-year adjusted pretax profit, hurt by the strengthening of
the British pound against the euro.
Adjusted pretax profit fell to 235.4 million pounds
($363.69 million) for the year ended Dec. 31 from 251.4 million
pounds in 2013.
The company, which counts L'Oreal SA, Unilever Plc
, and Procter & Gamble Co among its customers,
said revenue fell 2.8 percent to 1.05 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.6472 pounds)
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)