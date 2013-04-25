April 25 British chemicals maker Croda International Plc reported a 6.5 percent jump in first-quarter profit helped by lower interest costs and improved margins, and backed its outlook for the year.

Croda reported a pretax profit of 65.1 million pounds ($99.38 million) in the first quarter ended March 31, up from 61.1 million pounds, a year earlier.

Revenue at the company, which supplies chemicals to firms such as P&G, Unilever, L'Oreal and Estee Lauder, grew marginally to 283.1 million pounds from 281.9 million pounds, last year.