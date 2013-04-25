UPDATE 1-Admiral profit hit by cut in UK injury discount rate
* Final dividend of 51.5 pence; shares 0.8 pct lower (Adds detail, CFO quote, analyst comment, share price)
April 25 British chemicals maker Croda International Plc reported a 6.5 percent jump in first-quarter profit helped by lower interest costs and improved margins, and backed its outlook for the year.
Croda reported a pretax profit of 65.1 million pounds ($99.38 million) in the first quarter ended March 31, up from 61.1 million pounds, a year earlier.
Revenue at the company, which supplies chemicals to firms such as P&G, Unilever, L'Oreal and Estee Lauder, grew marginally to 283.1 million pounds from 281.9 million pounds, last year.
* Final dividend of 51.5 pence; shares 0.8 pct lower (Adds detail, CFO quote, analyst comment, share price)
* Total dividend up 7 pct to 14.35 pence (Releads with CFO comment, adds detail, share price)
* Shares indicated down 1 percent (Adds comments on trade barriers, share price indication)