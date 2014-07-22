July 22 Croda International Plc

* Interim dividend up 1.7 percent to 29.5 penceper share

* H1 sales £537.4m

* H1 profit before tax £125.1m versus £133.1m

* Adverse currency effects are expected to be at similar levels in quarter three to those seen in q2.

* Expect to make underlying sales and profit progress in second half

* Pre-tax profits are now expected to come in below those attained in 2013.