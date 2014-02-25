UPDATE 1-Russia's rising birth rate gives new life to healthcare providers
* MD Medical's 2016 net profit jumped 29 pct (Adds context, detail about dividends)
Feb 25 Croda International Plc
* Sales - continuing operations £1,077.0m
* Profit before tax £250.1m
* Adjusted profit before tax 1 £251.4m
* Dividends per share 64.5p
* Urrent year has started in line with our expectations
* Forward visibility remains limited
* Currency translation is expected to have an adverse impact on profit growth in 2014.
* Total div up 8.4 pct to 64.5 pence/shr
* Final div 35.5 pence/shr
* FY adj pretax profit rose 5.4 pct to 251.4 mln stg Source text
* MD Medical's 2016 net profit jumped 29 pct (Adds context, detail about dividends)
LONDON, March 20 No FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, although several mid-caps will go ex-div, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Bovis Homes 30 Close Brothers 20
MOSCOW, March 20 Russia's MD Medical Group said on Monday it plans to more than double investments this year to ramp up its network of clinics and hospitals after 2016 net profit jumped 29 percent.