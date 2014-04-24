April 24 Croda International Plc :

* Group turnover was up 2.9 pct with acquisitions contributing 1.6 pct to this total

* Adverse currency translation of 6.1 pct meant that reported sales in sterling were down 3.2 pct to 274.0 mln stg (2013: 283.1 mln stg)

* Pretax profit increased slightly to 65.2 mln stg (2013: 65.1 mln stg)