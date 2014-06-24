June 24 Croda International Plc

* Croda now expects quarter two pre-tax profits to be approximately 8% below its pre-tax profit performance in quarter one due to a combination of these factors

* For full year, if sterling remains at current levels, currency translation and transaction effects we are seeing would have reduced £251.4m pre-tax profit reported in 2013 by approximately £19m

* Whilst we still expect to achieve underlying profit progress in 2014, pre-tax profits are now expected to come in below those attained in 2013.

* Greater transactional currency costs and a slightly less favourable product mix in consumer care than that seen in q1 mean that quarter two margins are now likely to be lower than quarter one. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: