Nov 7 Croda International Plc

* Interim management statement

* Although market conditions remain challenging in many parts of world, underlying sales trends improved during Q3 with growth in both core market sectors

* On a constant currency basis, group sales increased 4.0 pct, including 0.6 pct from acquisitions, reflecting positive momentum in both consumer care and performance technologies

* Pre-Tax profit was broadly flat on a constant currency basis but declined to 55.1 mln pounds (2013: 58.7 mln pounds) on a reported basis

* Adverse currency translation of 7.3 pct impacted sales by 19.2 mln pounds so that reported turnover declined 3.3 pct to 259.0 mln pounds (2013: 267.9 mln pounds) despite improving underlying trends

* Whilst market conditions are challenging and Q4 is always smallest in terms of sales, we remain confident that Croda will continue to make further progress- Chairman

* Operating profit was down 6.4 pct to 58.1 mln stg (2013: 62.1 mln stg) impacted both by adverse currency translation of 3.5 mln stg and an estimated 2.0 mln stg currency transaction cost in quarter