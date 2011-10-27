* Q3 pretax profit 182.2 mln stg vs 143.3 mln stg last year

* Q3 sales up 5 pct

* Sees further progress in Q4

Oct 27 Croda International Plc posted a higher third-quarter profit on improved performance at its consumer care business, and the British chemicals firm said it expects further progress in the current quarter and into 2012.

The FTSE 250 company, which makes chemicals for cosmetics, healthcare and home care industries, said sales rose 13 percent in consumer care products and were well ahead of 2010 in all business areas within the segment.

However, sales in industrial specialities fell 3.5 percent, hurt by a shortfall in July.

Total sales rose 5 percent to 265.6 million pounds ($422.6 million).

July-September pretax profit rose to 182.2 million pounds from 143.4 million pounds a year ago.

Croda shares closed at 1881 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the company at 2.56 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.628 British Pounds) (Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)