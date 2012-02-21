(Adds company, analyst comments; updates share movement)
* FY pretax profit 242.4 mln stg vs 192.3 mln stg yr ago
* Revenue up 6.6 pct to 1.06 bln stg
* Final dividend up 20 pct to 30.25p
* Shares rise as much as 7 pct
By Juhi Arora
Feb 21 British chemicals firm Croda
International Plc said it was not looking to sell
itself and would rather be a buyer in the wake of consolidation
in the sector.
The chemical industry has seen consolidation of Croda's
peers such as Cognis and Belgian chemicals firm
Taminco over the last few years.
Croda has often been mentioned as a takeover target for
bigger peers such as Dow Chemicals.
"We haven't received any takeover offers, (and) we don't
want to be taken over," Group Finance Director Sean Christie
told Reuters.
Christie said he would look to buy smaller companies with a
turnover of 10-50 million pounds, whose technology he can market
through Croda's sales force.
"We would look to make these acquisitions across our
divisions ... we're more interested in clever technology rather
than gigantic chemical companies," Christie said.
Earlier on Tuesday, the company posted January-December
pretax profit of 242.4 million pounds ($384.68 million) beating
analyst estimates of 236.3 million pounds, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The FTSE 250 company, which supplies chemicals used in
cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, also raised its final dividend by
20 percent to 30.25 pence, taking its total dividend to 55 pence
per share.
"Trading in January was encouraging and this positive trend
has continued," the company said in a statement, adding that
exposure to the growing economies of Asia and Latin America gave
it confidence in its future prospects.
Analyst James Tetley of N+1 Brewin said he expected this
trading trend to leave further scope for outperformance in 2012.
The company, whose key customers include Estee Lauder
, L'Oreal and Syngenta, said 2011
revenue rose nearly 7 percent to 1.06 billion pounds.
Tetley said the company now looked poised to join the FTSE
100 as a pure organic growth story as trends in aging,
vanity and healthcare become long-term demand drivers.
Croda shares were trading up 4 percent at 2112.36 pence at
1211 GMT on Tuesday, making them the second biggest gainers on
the FTSE 250. They rose nearly 7 percent earlier in the day.
($1 = 0.6301 British pounds)
(Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony
Kurian, Roshni Menon)