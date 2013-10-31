Oct 31 British specialty chemicals maker Croda
reported a marginal rise in underlying sales in the
third quarter, hurt by subdued markets and weak currencies.
The company, which makes chemicals used in personal care,
crop care and home care products, said underlying sales rose 0.8
percent in the period since July 1.
Croda said fourth-quarter profit was likely to be similar to
that of the third quarter.
The company said that significant devaluation of the
Japanese yen and Indian rupee had reduced the benefit of
currency translation compared to the first half.
Asia-Pacific accounts for about a quarter of the company's
sales.
Pre-tax profit increased 5.4 percent to 58.6 million pounds
($94.20 million) during the period.
"With underlying sales growth of only 0.8 percent in Q3 and
a 6 percent pre-tax miss versus consensus, investors are likely
to punish Croda, again," JPMorgan Cazenove analyst Martin Evans
wrote in a note.
Shares in the company, which counts P&G, Unilever
, L'Oreal and Estee Lauder among its
customers, closed at 2635 pence on the London Stock Exchange on
Wednesday.