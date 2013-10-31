Oct 31 British specialty chemicals maker Croda reported a marginal rise in underlying sales in the third quarter, hurt by subdued markets and weak currencies.

The company, which makes chemicals used in personal care, crop care and home care products, said underlying sales rose 0.8 percent in the period since July 1.

Croda said fourth-quarter profit was likely to be similar to that of the third quarter.

The company said that significant devaluation of the Japanese yen and Indian rupee had reduced the benefit of currency translation compared to the first half.

Asia-Pacific accounts for about a quarter of the company's sales.

Pre-tax profit increased 5.4 percent to 58.6 million pounds ($94.20 million) during the period.

"With underlying sales growth of only 0.8 percent in Q3 and a 6 percent pre-tax miss versus consensus, investors are likely to punish Croda, again," JPMorgan Cazenove analyst Martin Evans wrote in a note.

Shares in the company, which counts P&G, Unilever , L'Oreal and Estee Lauder among its customers, closed at 2635 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday.