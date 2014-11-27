BRIEF-Elliott pushes Azko Nobel to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries - WSJ, citing sources
* Elliott Management owns stake in Akzo Nobel NV; Elliott is pushing Azko to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries Inc - WSJ, citing sources
MUMBAI Nov 27 India's Avantha Holdings Ltd has launched a share sale in capital goods maker Crompton Greaves Ltd to raise nearly $139 million, a term sheet with Reuters shows.
The offer is in the range of 192 rupees to 204.5 rupees a share, an up to 6 percent discount to Crompton's close on Wednesday.
Avantha Holdings, which owned 40.84 percent in Crompton as of end-September, is looking to sell 42 million shares with an upsize option to sell up to 52 million through block deals on the stock exchange, the term sheet showed.
Crompton Greaves had said in a statement on Monday that one of its promoter group entities, Avantha Holdings, would sell a portion of its shareholding in the company.
Crompton shares have gained nearly 59 percent this year, outperforming a 34 percent gain in the broader NSE index . (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Indulal PM; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Elliott International LP reports 6.2 percent passive stake in Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corp as of March 10 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nAJcAQ) Further company coverage:
