HONG KONG Jan 27 Australian property fund
manager Cromwell Property Group plans to raise up to
200 million euros (about $226 million) from the sale of
convertible bonds due 2020, according to a term sheet of the
deal seen by Reuters.
The deal was launched with a yield guidance of 1.875 percent
to 2.375 percent, the terms showed. It consists of a 150 million
euro base offer that could grow by an additional 50 million
euros to meet additional demand for the deal.
The company plans to use proceeds from the convertible bonds
to help fund the acquisition of fund management company Valad
Europe, according to the term sheet.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch was hired as sole bookrunner
for the deal.
($1 = 0.8839 euros)
