NEW YORK Feb 21 Corn, wheat and cotton
prices are expected to fall - and that could lead to gains in
sectors far removed from the farm.
Deere & Company predicted on its earnings call last
week that agricultural commodities will lose ground this year.
The farm equipment maker estimates that corn prices will
fall 17 percent through the 2012 growing season, while cotton
prices will drop nearly 15 percent and wheat prices 10 percent.
Higher crop yields and an increase in planted acres are behind
the predicted decline in prices, Deere said.
Those declines are roughly in line with the findings of a
Reuters polls of analysts in January, who said they expected
U.S. corn prices to drop 15 percent to their lowest levels in
three years.
Lower prices would be welcome news to supermarkets and
retailers that have struggled to pass last year's big jumps in
commodity prices on to consumers. Analysts say a modest decline
in the prices of raw materials could boost investments ranging
from teen retailers to emerging markets and help offset higher
transportation costs as gasoline prices increase.
Here are a few ways to play the expected drop in crop prices
this year:
SUPERMARKETS GET RELIEF
Traditional supermarkets may be one of the bigger
beneficiaries of softer crop prices, analysts said.
That's because stores like Supervalu, Kroger
and Safeway have lost market share to Wal-Mart Stores
and Target since the recession ended in 2009.
By expanding their grocery offerings, these retailers have
positioned themselves as a one-stop alternative for
still-jittery consumers and have used their purchasing size to
offer lower prices on items like meat and bread that traditional
grocery stores have a hard time matching. Wal-Mart, for
instance, now gets more than half of its revenues from grocery
sales.
Easing food prices will likely change, or at least slow,
that trend, analysts say. "The supermarkets are going to welcome
this relief because consumers are going to go back to purchasing
more items" as prices stabilize, said Andy Wolf, an analyst at
BB&T Capital Markets.
Supermarkets will likely get two margin boosts, he said.
First, companies won't lower prices immediately as commodities
fall, allowing them to both make up for the steep jump in their
costs last year and give them relief from higher gas prices.
Second, customers who are confident that a big price hike
isn't around the corner will be more likely to trade up to
higher-margin organic or premium products. Supermarkets have a
greater selection of these higher-priced goods, which will help
lure back any shoppers who switched to a lower-priced
competitor.
The jump in margins would be especially welcome news to
Supervalu, which has seen its shares fall 13 percent this year
despite the broad market rally that has pushed the Standard &
Poor's 500 index up 8 percent. The company, which offers a
dividend yield of nearly 5 percent, saw its revenues slide 7.5
percent in 2011.
Investors have been skeptical on the stock, with 11 of the
17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters rating the company a hold.
But there are other fundamental reasons to like it beyond the
expected boost in its margins. Supervalu will likely pay off
$500 million in debt in 2012, said John Heinbockel, an analyst
at Guggenheim Partners, which should help support its share
price.
He has a price target of $8.75 for the company, a 25 percent
increase from its current price of about $7 per share.
Other supermarket stocks look attractive as well. Kroger,
which trades at a price to earnings multiple of 12, is down 1
percent for the year. It offers a dividend yield of 1.9 percent.
Safeway is slightly more expensive at 15.5 times earnings,
compared with the roughly 13 earnings multiple for the S&P 500
index, and comes with a dividend yield of 2.5 percent. It is up
9 percent since the start of the year. The company is also
popular with institutional investors, with large positions held
by the $33.8 billion Fidelity Low-Priced Stock fund
(FLPSX) and the $13.5 billion Perkins Mid Cap Value
Fund (JMCVX).
BETTER MARGINS AT THE MALL
Clothing retailers should benefit from lower prices of
cotton this holiday season.
Teen retailer Abercrombie & Fitch, for instance, told
analysts last week that it expects its margins to recover
"significantly" later this year as cotton prices fall. Analysts
say that they expect the trend to reverberate throughout the
consumer retail market.
"Overall the basic apparel industry has not handled the
unprecedented cotton cost pressures very well, which is
reflected in both results and stock valuation. Fortunately, we
only have two more quarters of pain before industry trends
should normalize and valuations improve," said Andrew Burns, an
analyst at D.A. Davidson & Co., in a note to clients last week.
Burns suggested that investors buy Hanesbrands, the
maker of the Hanes, Playtex and Champion lines, on dips now
ahead of its excepted recovery in the second half of the year.
He has a 12-month price target of $33 for the stock, a 21
percent jump from its current price of approximately $27.30.
Consider a retail and apparel focused ETF as well. The SPDR
S&P Retail fund (XRT) weights each of the 95 companies
its portfolio equally, giving investors broad exposure without
concentrating their dollars in a handful of bigger names. That
means that a small company like the $450 million market cap
Brown Shoe Company has the same weighting as the $3.2
billion market cap Guess. The fund, which costs 35 cents
for every $100 invested, currently offers a dividend yield of
1.4 percent.
Other options include the Market Vectors Retail ETF
(RTH), which holds the 25 largest U.S. retail companies,
and the Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR), which
includes companies like Walt Disney and General Motors
along with retailers. These related companies would also
likely benefit if consumers increase their spending, said Robert
Goldsborough, an ETF analyst at Morningstar.
EMERGING MARKET BOOST
Emerging market economies like China and India also stand to
gain from lower agricultural commodity prices because food is a
bigger portion of consumer budgets.
Any drop in food costs will spur economic growth as
consumers "use their money to spend more throughout the
economy," said Quincy Krosby, market strategist at Prudential
Financial.
Lower corn, wheat and cotton costs also will help
restaurants and consumer staples companies at home, she said.
"The decrease in their input costs won't necessarily be passed
along to the consumer, which will make margins more attractive,"
she added.
Consider a broad, and cheap, ETF to capture any gains in the
emerging markets. The $54.3 billion Vanguard MSCI Emerging
Market fund (VWO), for instance, costs 22 cents per $100
invested. The fund offers a dividend yield of 3.3 percent.
Income investors could opt for the $3.2 billion WisdomTree
Emerging Markets Equity ETF (DEM), which offers a dividend yield
of 6.9 percent. The fund charges 63 cents per $100 invested.
(Reporting By David Randall; Editing by Walden Siew and Tim
Dobbyn)