* U.S. leads world with most acres planted to biotech crops
* Brazil farmers planted 30.3 mln hectares GMO crops in 2011
* India, Canada planted more than 10 mln hectares
* Global value of biotech seed $13.2 billion in 2011
By Carey Gillam
Feb 7 The United States remained the
primary backer of biotech crop technology in 2011, but adoption
spread internationally as the total global planted area of
genetically modified seeds grew 8 percent from a year ago,
according to a report issued Tuesday.
Roughly 160 million hectares, or 395.2 million acres, were
planted with biotech crops in 2011, up 8 percent from 2010, said
the International Service for the Acquisition of Agri-Biotech
Applications (ISAAA) in its annual report on biotech seed use.
The biotech crops were planted by 16.7 million farmers in 29
countries, up from 15.4 million farmers in the same number of
countries in 2010. (A full copy of the report can be found here:
www.isaaa.org.)
"I was a little surprised that the growth was as strong as
it is," said Clive James, chairman of the ISAAA board of
directors. "Millions of farmers around the world in both
industrial and developing countries are adopting the
technology."
ISAAA is a not-for-profit organization aimed at promoting
crop biotechnology applications, which are the subject of
controversy, particularly in Europe, where they are largely
banned. Critics say there is evidence of human health dangers
and environmental problems connected to genetically modified
crops, though the technology companies who develop them and
supporters say they are proven safe.
U.S. farmers have embraced the technology, and most of the
U.S. corn and soybeans are genetically altered. Corporate
biotech leaders, like Monsanto, have crafted crops that
tolerate dousings of herbicides, and crops that are designed to
resist pests, effectively creating their own insecticide.
The technology is becoming increasingly popular in Brazil
and Argentina, China, India and South Africa, said James.
But the United States has by far the largest area of planted
genetically altered crops. According to the ISAAA, U.S. farmers
planted 69 million hectares, or 170.43 million acres, with
biotech crops in 2011; followed by Brazil with 30.3 million
hectares, (75 million acres) and Argentina with 23.7 million
hectares (59 million acres).
U.S. plantings were up 3 percent from 2010.
While the United States boasts biotech corn, soybeans,
cotton, canola, sugarbeet, alfalfa, papaya and squash, in Latin
America biotech crops are so far limited to soybeans, corn and
cotton.
India had 10.6 million hectares (26.2 million acres) planted
to cotton in 2011 and Canada had 10.4 million hectares (25.7
million acres) planted to canola, corn, soybeans and sugarbeet.
All other countries had less than half that amount, with
China having the next largest planting area for biotech crops
with 3.9 million hectares (9.6 million acres) planted in 2011.
While biotech crops remain highly controversial in Europe,
six European Union countries -- Spain, Portugal, the Czech
Republic, Poland, Slovakia and Romania -- planted 114,490
hectares of biotech corn in 2011, up from 23,297 hectares in
2010.
Biotech crops are accepted for import for food and feed use
and for release into the environment in 60 countries, including
major food importing countries like Japan, which do not plant
biotech crops, the ISAAA said.
The global value of biotech seed alone was $13.2 billion in
2011, with the end product of commercial grain from biotech
maize, soybean grain and cotton valued at $160 billion or more
per year, according to the ISAAA.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)